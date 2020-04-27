Supreme Leader donates rls 8bn to families of prisoners in West Azerbaijan Province  

Hamzeh Boroujani said that the Leader’s donations aim to help protect the families of prisoners whose breadwinners are passing prison terms and therefore they cannot afford the costs of the family.

He said that West Azarbaijan province has received the fifth largest amount of the Leader’s donations to the families of the prisoners of different Iranian provinces.

He said that some most vulnerable families were also granted a package of essential commodities worth three million rials.

9341**1416

