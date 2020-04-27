Apr 27, 2020, 3:41 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 83766939
1 Persons

Tags

Supreme Leader donates rls 8bn to families of prisoners in West Azerbaijan Province  

Supreme Leader donates rls 8bn to families of prisoners in West Azerbaijan Province  

Orumiyeh, April 27, IRNA – Some eight billion rials of donations of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei have been distributed among the families of prisoners in northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan, according to the director of the provincial prisoners affairs on Monday.

Hamzeh Boroujani said that the Leader’s donations aim to help protect the families of prisoners whose breadwinners are passing prison terms and therefore they cannot afford the costs of the family.

He said that West Azarbaijan province has received the fifth largest amount of the Leader’s donations to the families of the prisoners of different Iranian provinces.

He said that some most vulnerable families were also granted a package of essential commodities worth three million rials.  

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 3 =