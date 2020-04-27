Apr 27, 2020, 3:55 PM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83766932
1 Persons

Tags

Iran's mining industry output increases despite sanctions

Iran's mining industry output increases despite sanctions

Tehran, April 27, IRNA – - Planning for the growth of Iran's production capacity, especially in the the steel chain, is underway despite the intensification of sanctions, even despite the coronavirus outbreak while the exports in the mining sector and mining industry last year confirms the implementation of this crucial program.

Despite the escalation of sanctions, Iran's enemies have not been able to paralyze the country's economy as the Ministry of Industry reported a 25 percent share of non-oil exports being in the mining and mineral industries last year showing a 4-percent rise from 2018.

According to the customs statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the value of the country's non-oil exports reached $41.3 billion last year.

Given a 25-percent share of the mining and mineral industries sector as per the customs figures, it is estimated that $10.325 billion have been realized, while the export value of the mining and mineral industries sector in 2018 was more than $9.2 billion.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 1 =