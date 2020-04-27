Iran's mining industry output increases despite sanctions

Despite the escalation of sanctions, Iran's enemies have not been able to paralyze the country's economy as the Ministry of Industry reported a 25 percent share of non-oil exports being in the mining and mineral industries last year showing a 4-percent rise from 2018.

According to the customs statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the value of the country's non-oil exports reached $41.3 billion last year.

Given a 25-percent share of the mining and mineral industries sector as per the customs figures, it is estimated that $10.325 billion have been realized, while the export value of the mining and mineral industries sector in 2018 was more than $9.2 billion.

6125**2050

