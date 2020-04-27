Apr 27, 2020, 3:35 PM
Iran-Ukraine FMs discuss disaster of Ukrainian airliner over Iran

Tehran, April 27, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba discussed on the phone the issue of passenger plane that was mistakenly downed by the Iranian air defense last January.

The two top politicians also discussed the latest developments of mutual relations and outbreak of COVID-19.

Zarif had talked with his Emirati, Iraqi, and Omani counterparts, as well as Secretary-General of the United Nation Antonio Guterres on Sunday.

After the US heightened the tensions in Western Asia by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani on January 3 and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corp responded them by hitting US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8.

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility of the tragic air disaster on Saturday.

