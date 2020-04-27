Iran-Ukraine FMs discuss disaster of Ukrainian airliner over Iran

The two top politicians also discussed the latest developments of mutual relations and outbreak of COVID-19.

Zarif had talked with his Emirati, Iraqi, and Omani counterparts, as well as Secretary-General of the United Nation Antonio Guterres on Sunday.

After the US heightened the tensions in Western Asia by assassinating Iran's Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani on January 3 and Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corp responded them by hitting US Ain al-Assad airbase in Iraq, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 was accidentally shot down by an Iranian rocket near Tehran on January 8.

The commander of Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier-General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh admitted full responsibility of the tragic air disaster on Saturday.

