Lake Urmia revival gains momentum with 5 billion cubic meters

Atabak Jafari said that the figure shows a 570-million-cubic-meter growth since the beginning of the Iranian year 1399 (March 20) and a 1,650-million-cubic-meter growth compared to the same period last year.

Jafari said that according to the latest observations, the extent of the lake has reached 3,178 square kilometers, which shows 142-square-kilometer growth.

He added compared to the same time last year, the level of Lake Urmia has risen up 21 cm, reaching 1,271.82 meters.

He said important water transfer projects will be inaugurated this year to help the lake grow its water level one meter a day.

The graphs of the past 30 years show that the lake still has a long way to go to reach its peak. In 2015, the lake had shrunk to 20% of its original size.

