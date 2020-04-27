Iran exports 320k one-day old chickens to Afghanistan

Mohammad Asgharzadeh said that poultry farming enjoyed output growth, adding that 701 tons of eggs have also been exported to Afghanistan and Iraq in the same period, which has been zero in the preceding period.

Asgharzadeh said that last year, the province has exported 3,000 partridges to Pakistan.

He added that in the previous Iranian Year, South Khorasan Province exported 1,165 tons of eggs to Afghanistan and Iraq.

He added that in the last Iranian Year, 250 thousand fertilized chicken eggs were exported to Afghanistan as well.

Asgharzadeh said that last year, 850 one-day old ostrich chickens were exported to Uzbekistan for the first time.

