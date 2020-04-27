Tjeknavorian conducts "abstract" music on pandemic era

In a virtual interview, the maestro stated that some emotions are abstract, adding “when you listen to the work, you have to listen to what is being made.”

Just because a piece of music does not have a melody, it is not worth hearing it, the musician further added.

Let’s join hands and keep alive the culture of this state with everything we have from art, wealth as well as time, the artist pointed out.

As the first and most important issue for rebuilding a country is its culture which brings a bright future for that country, he added.

Loris Tjeknavorian (born on 13 October 1937 in Borujerd) is an Iranian Armenian composer and conductor.

As one of the leading conductors of his generation, he has led international orchestras throughout the world such as in Austria, the UK, the US, Canada, Hungary, Copenhagen, Iran, Finland, Russia, Armenia, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Africa and Denmark.

