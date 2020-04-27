Iranian embassy calls on Iranian students in Russia to go back home

The statement comes amid concerns about spread of the virus in student dormitories in Russia and shutdown of the universities in a series of precautionary measures to contain the pandemic.

The statement urged the Iranian students to put their safety their first priority and return to Iran until the end of the epidemic.

Currently, there are one-way flights operating from Moscow to Tehran once or twice a week to take the Iranian students back home, the statement said.

It, however, said that the embassy is just making public health advices for protecting the Iranian citizens and has no responsibility about reopening the borders and when the students can return to Russia.

