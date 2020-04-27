Apr 27, 2020, 9:40 AM
Khoy rail exports value up 20 times

Orumiyeh, April 27, IRNA – Director of Razi Railway Customs Office said in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the region and turning Razi border into Iran’s only exports zone to Turkey and Europe, exports value increased 20 fold.

Speaking to IRNA, Seifollah Rasi said that 18,000 tons goods worth $41m have been exported by 813 wagons over the first month of the current Iranian year (started on March 20).

He added that 2.5 tons products worth over $2m were exported during the same period last year.

In line with observing all health protocols, regular disinfecting the station are carried out at border in order for Iran-Turkey trade not to stop, he noted.

Rasi added that Razi border has played the most important role in Iran-Turkey trade since the beginning of COVID19 outbreak.

 Polyethylene, urea fertilizers, watermelon and zinc ingots were the most important exports products, he said.

He said that 30,000 tons products worth $40m have been transited through Razi border during the first month of the current Iranian year.

The figure experienced 2.5 fold increase compared with the same period last year.

