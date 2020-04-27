Khoy rail exports value up 20 times

Speaking to IRNA, Seifollah Rasi said that 18,000 tons goods worth $41m have been exported by 813 wagons over the first month of the current Iranian year (started on March 20).

He added that 2.5 tons products worth over $2m were exported during the same period last year.

In line with observing all health protocols, regular disinfecting the station are carried out at border in order for Iran-Turkey trade not to stop, he noted.

Rasi added that Razi border has played the most important role in Iran-Turkey trade since the beginning of COVID19 outbreak.

Polyethylene, urea fertilizers, watermelon and zinc ingots were the most important exports products, he said.

He said that 30,000 tons products worth $40m have been transited through Razi border during the first month of the current Iranian year.

The figure experienced 2.5 fold increase compared with the same period last year.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish