Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 27

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Standing up to enemy is Quran’s injunction

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Iranian people should not to be afraid of the United States and other bullying powers.

- Iraq serious about U.S. troops pullout: Spokesman

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces says the Baghdad government is serious about implementation of the parliament’s resolution concerning the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

- Iranian feature crowned best at U.S. Dallas Festival

The Iranian film "Untimely” directed by Pouya Eshtehardi has won the best first feature award at the Dallas VieoFest’s Alternative Fiction in the US.

**TEHRAN TIMES

- Pol Literary Agency sends 3 Persian books to Croatia for translation

The Pol Literary and Translation Agency, a Tehran-based institution that translates Iranian books and presents Persian-language publications around the world, has sent three books by Persian writers to Croatia to be translated into Croatian.

- Former Iran basketballer Salabi passes away

Abolfazl Salabi, the last surviving Iranian player from the 1948 Olympic Games, died on Sunday.

- Iranians must not be scared of bullies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei suggested late on Saturday that the Iranian people must not be afraid of the United States and other bullying powers.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Religious curbs to ease in virus-free zones

Iran’s COVID-19 taskforce is set to divide the country into three zones based on the extent of coronavirus transmissions to prioritize the relaxation of restrictions on religious and holy sites.

- Tehran stocks riding high

Tehran Stocks surged 28,543 points Sunday logging 3.7% growth to stand at 797,863 points, drawing nearer to the uncommon 800,000 points.

- WHO warns you may catch coronavirus more than once

Catching COVID-19 once may not protect you from getting it again, according to the World Health Organization, a finding that could jeopardize efforts to allow people to return to work after recovering from the virus.

