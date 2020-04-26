Foreign Ministry slams US for blocking websites of Iran Institute’s newspapers

The Islamic Republic “strongly condemns the decision by the US Treasury Department to block the domain of the Iranian media, which is contrary to the universal declaration of human rights and freedom of expression", the ministry said in a tweet, Iran Daily reported.

As part of its “maximum pressure” campaign, the US State Department has called on social media companies to block the accounts of Iranian government leaders, and iOS--a mobile operating system created by US company Apple Inc.--disabling Iranian applications.

