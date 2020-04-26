US Treasury blocks websites of Iran Institute’s dailies

The Farsi-language daily ‘Iran’, English-language ‘Iran Daily’, Arabic-language ‘Alvefaq’, daily for the blind readership in Braille ‘Iran Sepid’, and sports paper ‘Iran Varzeshi’ are the five newspapers the Treasury has blocked, Iran Daily reported.

The mass-circulation ‘Iran’ and four others on Saturday said access to their .com domain has been blocked by the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Thanks to the measures taken by the Technical Department, the papers’ websites are now available on .ir domain.

Since President Donald Trump took office in 2017, the US has upped the ante to heap pressure on Iran.

As part of its “maximum pressure” campaign, the US State Department has called on social media companies to block the accounts of Iranian government leaders, and iOS--a mobile operating system created by US company Apple Inc.--disabling Iranian applications.

