Netflix adds late Abbas Kiarostami’s works to service

MK2 Films is company that co-produces some movies every year and distributes a library of more than 600 movies, including many remastered versions of classics featuring Abbas Kiarostami, Charles Chaplin, Buster Keaton and more, SlashGear reported.

The deal is to bring a total of 50 movies to the streaming service.

Kiarostami has won many awards, including the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 for ‘Taste of Cherry’.

He is mostly known as a screenwriter, film editor, art director and producer as well as a poet, photographer, painter, illustrator, and graphic designer.

He had traveled to France to receive treatment for cancer after undergoing surgery in Tehran. He died at the age of 76 on July 4, 2016, in Paris. He was buried in Tehran.

According to its official website, Netflix is a streaming service that offers a wide variety of award-winning TV shows, movies, anime, documentaries, and more on thousands of internet-connected devices.

