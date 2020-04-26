Zarif reviews regional developments with Oman, Iraq

In his phone conversations with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah and Iraq top diplomat Mohamed Ali Alhakim, Zarif exchanged views over bilateral relations and fighting coronavirus pandemic as well.

Zarif congratulated counterparts over the arrival of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Earlier, Zarif and the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres held talks on the phone, calling for dispatching humanitarian aid to Yemen, particularly in the era of coronavirus pandemic.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 from China, the deadly coronavirus has killed over 200,000 people across the world.

