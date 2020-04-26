Iranian artworks shining in Munich Int’l Documentary Film Fest

The International Documentary Film Festival Munich has been held annually in Munich, Germany since 1985.

‘Sunless Shadows’ had earlier received the best director award in International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam.

It also grabbed the jury award from ‘Under the Big Sky Festival’.

‘Whisper of Paper Pieces’ earlier attended the ‘Luminous’ category of the International Documentary Film Festival Munich.

‘Copper Notes of a Dream’ also participated in Locarno International Film Festival and invited to Camden International Film Festival.

The International Documentary Film Festival Munich is scheduled to be held in the presence of 121 movies from 42 countries on May 6-24.

