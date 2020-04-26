Apr 26, 2020, 3:46 PM
Iran, UN call for sending humanitarian aid to Yemen

Tehran, April 26, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres held talks on the phone, calling for dispatching humanitarian aid to Yemen, particularly in the era of coronavirus pandemic.

In their third telephone conversations in the past two weeks, Zarif and Guterres  underlined the need to open borders, ports in Yemen and ensure security in the country.

Since its outbreak in December 2019 from China, the deadly coronavirus has killed over 200,000 people across the world.

The UN chief appreciated the Islamic Republic's efforts to secure ceasefire in Yemen and prepare the ground for political talks in that country.

Two weeks ago, Guterres in his phone call briefed Zarif on the UN measures taken to keep ceasefire in Yemen.

Zarif had told the UN chief that the Yemen crisis has no military solution but a sustainable ceasefire would be the start of political dialogue.   
Saudi Arabia with the help of nine other Arab countries, except Oman, has been mounting massive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to give power back to the resigned Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.

