Comdr upbeat with capable defense industry, strong Navy

Speaking on the sidelines of inspection on Damavand Destroyer manufacturing project which was held in the presence of Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi and Head of Iranian Navy Industries Rear-Admiral Amir Rastegari, Sayyari said if we believe in our own capabilities, we can progress, but if we lose our self-confidence, we will be overrun by enemy.

He added that the progress have been achieved under the shadow of the most serious sanctions.

