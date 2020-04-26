Sanandaj to host World Wrestling Clubs Cup

Ali-Reza Dabir wrote to Bahman Moradnia that taking into consideration into account the fact that wrestling is deeply rooted in the culture of the Kordestan Province and there are numerous talented wrestlers in the province, the Islamic Republic of Iran Wrestling Federation has decided that Sanandaj host the event.

Dabir wrote that the World Wrestling Clubs Cup is to be held on November 4-6.

The World Wrestling Clubs Cup of 2020 was given to Iran. It should be broadcast live too.

9417**2050

