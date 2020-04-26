2nd group of Iranian expatriates in Azerbaijan return home

Despite the closure of the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Iran with the aim of the managing the outbreak of the coronavirus with the pursuit of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the coordination of the authorities of the two countries, the university students and Iranians living in Baku were escorted by Astara border crossing and were transferred to Iran.

Some 142 Iranian students in Azerbaijan Republic's universities returned home via land border on April 19.

The people who had stayed in the country due to closure of the two countries' borders following the coronavirus outbreak returned home today.

They arrived in the country with the coordination of the two countries' officials.

The coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to all countries across the world.

