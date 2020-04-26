Scholar: Iran pioneering in neuropathy treatment

Speaking to IRNA, Member of Iranian Neurological Association, and the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society Safa Najmi said neuropathy is a general term used for a group of the nervous system disorders and those affecting peripheral nerves.

He added that this disorder has various types and is divided into acute and chronic.

He noted that an acute kind of this disorder which is more common is called Guillain-Barré syndrome.

It is usually rapidly progressive but self-limited inflammatory polyneuropathy characterized by muscular weakness and mild distal sensory loss.

Depending on the type of nerve fibers involved, there are different symptoms, like muscle weakness, sensory problems, balance disorder, and weight loss may appear, Najmi said.

