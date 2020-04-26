Iranian film “Simin” to be screened at Italian festival

The International Salento Film Festival is scheduled to be held on September 1-6.

'Simin' depicts the story of the Iranian central river of Zayandehrood drying out and its impacts on the people's lifestyle.

The character of the mother symbolizes water and river in the film.

Mohammareza Hedayati, Laleh Eskandari, Mohammad Fili, Jamshid Sadri, Pari Karbalaei, Sepideh Mazaheri and Maryam Naghibolzakerin are among the cast of “Simin”.

The film has been produced in collaboration with Farabi Cinema Foundation.

