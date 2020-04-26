Russian ethnic official: West has forgotten humanity

West is not loyal to human principles, Ismail Shabanov told IRNA in an interview held in the Russian capital on Sunday.

At his talks, Shabanov censured continuation of sanctions against Iran and other countries while many world nations these days are fighting the deadly coronavirus which have killed over 200,000 people worldwide since its outbreak in Dec 2019.

Today, all global states should show solidarity and help those nations which need more aid, Shabanov said.

He further described the US and its allies' policy on the issue of sanctions as a black record.

World should not be managed by capitalists but by those who are after humanity and human principles, member of the Russian council noted.

At the end of his remarks, Shabanov called for fundamental change which as he said the world direly needs.

