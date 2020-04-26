Iran takes delivery of 4th medical shipment bought from Germany

The consignment arrived in Iran through Sari Su border market on Iran-Turkey borderline.

Speaking to IRNA, Sadeq Namdar said the consignment weighing 20,763 kg was imported through Sari Su border market upon the agreement between Iranian and Turkish border officials.

He added that the consignment was sent to Tehran after approval, delivery, and accomplishment of customs formalities.

The consignment which was carried by two trucks included pharmaceutical items, he noted.

Namdar went on to say that the shipment was worth about 250,000 euros.

The first consignment purchased from Germany weighing 26 tons was delivered to Iran 23 days ago.

9376**2050

