Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 26

- Iran closely watching U.S. movements

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran is closely following U.S. activities, but will never initiate a conflict in the region.

- Yemen army retakes key military base in Jawf

Yemeni troops have established full control over al-Labanat military base in the province of Jawf, which borders Saudi Arabia, after inflicting major losses on Saudi-backed mercenaries.

- Iran sixth in world futsal ranking

The Iranian national futsal team remained unchanged in the latest Futsal World Ranking released.

- Mohammad Motamedi releases songs from album “Monajat” to observe Ramadan

Vocalist Mohammad Motamedi has plans to release songs from his album "Monajat" on his Instagram page every day with the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

- FAO, Iran cooperate to support capacity building

Maximo Torero, chief economist and assistant director-general for the Economic and Social Development Department at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), says the organization has just increased its allocation of funds to support capacity building for Iranian experts.

- Exclusive: IWF acting president Papandrea lauds Iranians

International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) acting president Ursula Papandrea says the Iranian women lifters have risen faster than even expected and she is very happy for them.

- Tehran stocks push higher

Tehran stocks climbing again on Saturday amid relentless investor zeal for shares and the obvious reluctance on the part of sellers.

- Call for continued public coop. to contain COVID-19

Iran’s government has urged the public to maintain vigilance during the COVID-19 pandemic, or the country will have to reimpose stringent containment measures.

- SCI: Inflation gap at 3.4%

The average annual inflation gap measured by the Statistical Center of Iran among income deciles stood at 3.4% in the first Iranian month (March 20-April 19), indicating a 0.7 percentage point increase compared with the previous month.

