Website of newspaper 'Iran' blocked by US Treasury Department

The name OFAC Holding has been registered in the owner section of the domain of the 'Iran' Newspaper website, which has been blocked since last week.

Currently, the newspaper's website is available at irannewspaper.ir, and legal action is being taken to remove the blockage and confiscation of the site's domain.

The iran-newspaper.com was registered in 1997 and the newspaper's archive is available in the years 2001 and later.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is a financial intelligence and enforcement agency of the US Treasury Department. It administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions in support of US national security and foreign policy objectives.

OFAC has previously acted against Iran's legal financial, executive, and media institutions under the pretext of its anti-terrorism authorities, and blocking the Iranian newspaper's website with 25 years of publishing history is one of the latest illegal actions by this American organization.

