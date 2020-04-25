Supreme Leader: Not fearing US result of acting according to Holy Qur'an

"Human beings have faced oppression, discrimination, wars, insecurity, and the suppression of values throughout history and today too. The solution to all of these problems is the Qur’an. If we act in accordance with the Qur’an these sufferings will be eliminated," Ayatollah Khamenei said while addressing Qur’an Recitation Ceremony held on the first day of the month of Ramadan which was broadcast live on radio and television channels.

The ceremony was held through a videoconference with the presence of a number of outstanding reciters of the Qur’an in the Imam Khomeini Musallah in Tehran.

The Supreme Leader went on to say that "if we treat those we oppose in society the way the Qur’an teaches us to do, that is if we don’t treat them with injustice and they don’t treat us with injustice either, you’ll see how the society will improve and how good it will be".

"I congratulate every one of you and all our Muslim brothers and sisters throughout the world on the commencement of the blessed month of Ramadan. We pray God will grant us the ability to get the most out of this month," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

He said that the Holy Qur’an is the book of life, adding that if human beings adjust their rules for living based on the Qur’an, they will gain the bliss of this world and the next.

The Supreme Leader pointed out that Mankind’s problem lies in ignoring the Qur’an, like a patient who gets a doctor’s prescription but does not act upon it.

"The Qur’an is a book of science and knowledge, and it also includes practical instructions for life. That is, it builds the environment we live in. It shows mankind the ways to achieving wellbeing, security, and comfort in life," he added.

He noted that the Qur’an says, “And do not follow what you have no knowledge of.

"But, the journalism prevalent in the world acts exactly the opposite and spreads rumors and falsehoods without verification. If we act upon this one guideline, a major part of our problems will be solved," the Supreme Leader added.

"The Qur’an says, 'Do not incline toward those who oppress others'," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

He recalled that some Muslim states and Islamic groups trust the most oppressive and tyrannical entities in the world, and they’re witnessing the results.

"The Qur’an says to rely on God and stand against enemies. Satan scares people of enemies. Throughout history, people who feared enemies were afflicted with bitter, hard trials in life. Today, Islamic powers fear the oppressive powers and ignore their own power, causing their degradation."

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the Holy Qur’an says, “Do not fear them, and fear Me.”

"In 1980 when US spies were held by young university students, some were frightened, but Imam Khomeini stood strongly against the enemy. If Iran had feared the US, the country would have witnessed bitter results," he added.

The Supreme Leader pointed out that these days are a time for seeking forgiveness and returning to God, adding, "We hope God will give all Muslims the success of carrying out the duties of the month of Ramadan. Qur’an’s commandments are all practical and doable. Of course, governments have more responsibilities."

