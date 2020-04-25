Iran, Bosnia-Herzegovina keen on boosting bilateral relations

During the telephone conversation, Heydari congratulated the Bosnian people and government on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan and wished them good health and success.

For her part, Turkovic congratulated him on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and sent best wishes to the Iranian people.

She also appreciated Iran and its medical and treatment community for their efforts in fighting coronavirus, hoping that the Iranian nation would be able to tackle the challenges arising from the virus outbreak.

Bosnian foreign minister also called on Heydari to convey her greetings and congratulations to Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and other Iranian officials.

Both officials also stressed the need for further development of friendly relations in various fields and use each other's experiences, especially in the field of fighting coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Iran's ambassador to Sarajevo in a message to the Head of Presidential Council of Bosnia-Herzegovina Shafiq Jafarovic, Grand Mufti Hussein Kavazovic and Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic on Friday congratulated the arrival of holy month of Ramadan.

Mahmoud Heydari also wished the country's people and government good health, happiness and success.

"I hope that with the elimination of coronavirus around the world at the earliest, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, there would be a future full of stability, progress and empathy for the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina," he said.

