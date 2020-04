Mojarrad attended the event with his picture of the Iranian director Davar Rahmani’s work.

Mojarrad is a doing and teaching photography and has so far received over 150 national and international awards.

He has participated in many group exhibitions in Iran, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Switzerland, Turkey, US and several other countries in the world.



Mojarrad, 33, also received many awards, plagues of honor and medals.

