Iranian, Qatari FMs stress formation broad-based gov’t in Afghanistan

Zarif also congratulated the foreign minister and the government, as well as the Qatari people over advent of the Holy Ramadan.

Also on Saturday morning, President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the advent of the holy month of Ramadan to the government and the Muslim people of Qatar and all Muslims around the world, expressing hope that this month would bring many blessings for the Islamic Ummah in a phone call with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

President Rouhani and the Emir of Qatar described the Tehran-Doha relations and cooperation as positive and developing, and stressed the need to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

Referring to the recent US actions in the region, the President said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran closely monitors and pursues the Americans’ activities, but will never initiate any conflict or tension in the region."

In this telephone conversation, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also congratulated the Iranian government and people on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and stressed the need for all countries to work to prevent tensions in the region.

