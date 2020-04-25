US objection to IMF’s loan to Iran violates Peremptory Norms of Int'l Law & Right to Health: Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani said that other governments have two commitments: to stop cooperation with the violating government and to take measures to remove illegal condition.

Shamkhani said Europe has just always expressed sorrow!

“We need to be strong.”

According to the Managing Director of the IMF Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF has decided to loan $50b to countries fighting with the coronavirus via Rapid Financial Instrument (RFI).

Governor of the Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati said in mid-March that Iran had requested $5billion loan from the IMF in the CORONA campaign package of RFI.

Iran’s demand has been opposed by the US government.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish