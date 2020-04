The name of the festival is "I Stage Media."

This is the first time that such an online event is to be staged.

Artists can online share their works which should be within seven minutes maximum.

Theme of the plays can be chosen by the interests of the participants.

Those who are interested in participating in the cultural event can follow @istagemedia1 on Instagram for further details.

