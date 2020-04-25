Apr 25, 2020, 3:58 PM
Majlis speaker congratulates Muslims, counterparts on Ramadan

Tehran, April 25, IRNA – Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani congratulated his counterparts in the Muslim states on advent of the holy month of Ramadan and described it as an opportunity for strengthening solidarity and for resolving humanitarian crises.

Expressing “warmest congratulations” on the arrival of the Holy Ramadan, Larijani said in his message that solidarity and coherence among Muslim countries can bring about stability, security, peace, and safety for the Muslim countries especially in the pandemic era.

He stressed that Iranian Parliament welcomed expansion of cooperation and constructive interaction with Muslim countries’ parliaments for convergence and solidarity in order to resolve the humanitarian crises.

Larjani wished his speakers, parliamentarians, and governments of Islamic countries further success.

