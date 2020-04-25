Majlis speaker congratulates Muslims, counterparts on Ramadan

Expressing “warmest congratulations” on the arrival of the Holy Ramadan, Larijani said in his message that solidarity and coherence among Muslim countries can bring about stability, security, peace, and safety for the Muslim countries especially in the pandemic era.

He stressed that Iranian Parliament welcomed expansion of cooperation and constructive interaction with Muslim countries’ parliaments for convergence and solidarity in order to resolve the humanitarian crises.

Larjani wished his speakers, parliamentarians, and governments of Islamic countries further success.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish