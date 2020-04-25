Gov't spox: Iran deserves to acquire technological development

"Unfortunately at a time when people around the world must unite to fight against coronavirus, we observe such statements from US officials. We believe that the region must move towards peace so that we can fight the virus. The world is in need of physical and psychological security to pass through this crisis," the spokesman of Iran's government Ali Rabiei told IRNA in response to the threats posed by US officials to Iran.

Rabiei said that the US officials are looking for scapegoat when their wrong policy backfires.

"We understand that in the difficult conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the US government, its President in particular, sees no way forward except shifting the blame in order to deviate the public opinion from their failure in fighting COVID-19 and also their international responsibilities."

He said that the United States accuses Iran of violating UN Security Council Resolution 2231 at a time when Washington has withdrawn since 2017. The spokesman made it clear that Iran abides by the UNSC Resolution and never violated its terms.

Rabiei advised Europeans to "learn lessons from events of the past and not to heed the US bullying in a bid to make the world feel more secure in the middle of coronavirus crisis and even after that."

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish