UNESCO urged to lobby for lifting US sanctions in pandemic era

Head of Center for International Affairs and Overseas Schools Gholam Reza Karimi in a letter to secretary general of UNESCO national commission urges the body to try for lifting US’ cruel sanctions against Iran.

Now that Iran has made all its efforts and used all its facilities for fighting coronavirus, the US sanctions and maximum pressures against Iran created many problems for educational and cultural activities, Karimi said in his letter.

Referring to formation of international consensus and political campaign with regard to lifting cruel sanctions against Iran, he said that UNESCO is expected to make all its efforts for removal of sanctions and inhumane discrimination.

Over the last few years, Iran has been targeted by the most serious and cruel inhumane threats by the US Administration which have paralyzed economic, educational and cultural activities.

