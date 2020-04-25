President Rouhani: Iran “closely monitors” US movements in Persian Gulf

President Rouhani congratulated the advent of holy month of Ramadan to the Qatari government and the Muslim people and all Muslims around the world, expressing hope that this month would bring many blessings for the Islamic Ummah.

Rouhani and the Emir of Qatar described the Tehran-Doha relations and cooperation as positive and developing, and stressed the need to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

Referring to the recent US provocative movements in the Persian Gulf, he said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran closely monitors and pursues the US activities but will never initiate any conflict or escalation in the region".

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also congratulated the Iranian government and people on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan and stressed the need for all countries to ease tensions in the region.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish