President urges people to take heed of health protocols

If the people continue to obey the health protocols, the officials can remain hopeful to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), he said in remarks to the meeting of specialized committee of the national headquarters of the fight against the pandemic.

The president thanked the religious leaders and clerics for cooperation with the government in closing religious sites during the outbreak of the pandemic.

He expressed hope that the religious sites will reopen soon as health indicators gradually improve.

Rouhani, however, stressed the need to observe the health protocols once the people are allowed to go to religious sites.

Laboratory centers have increased, test results are being prepared faster and many people are recovering just receiving outpatient treatments as the health care system of the country has adapted itself with the emergency situation.

“Although we are on the path to contain the epidemic, if the level of warnings and the people’s vigilance reduces, resurgence may come once again,” Rouhani said.

He advised the people to continue to stay at home and not to go out except when necessary.

