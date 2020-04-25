Apr 25, 2020, 2:01 PM
OIC warns against Israeli attempt to annex Palestinian lands

Tehran, April 25, IRNA - Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) denounced the Israeli attempt to annex lands of the Palestinians in the occupied territories, urging the international organizations to stand against continued unlawful occupation of the Palestinian territories.

In its statement, OIC warned against dangers of Israeli regime’s unilateral acts namely its attempts to dominate settlements in Palestinian territories.
The OIC described such an act as violation of the international law.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has recently reached an agreement with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form coalition government and are supposed to take its periodic presidency.

Based on the agreement, the plan of annexing the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements in the West Bank will be implemented in early July.

