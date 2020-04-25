OIC warns against Israeli attempt to annex Palestinian lands

In its statement, OIC warned against dangers of Israeli regime’s unilateral acts namely its attempts to dominate settlements in Palestinian territories.

The OIC described such an act as violation of the international law.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has recently reached an agreement with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to form coalition government and are supposed to take its periodic presidency.

Based on the agreement, the plan of annexing the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements in the West Bank will be implemented in early July.

