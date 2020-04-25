Loris Tjeknavorian to take part in UNESCO Chats program

According to the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, musician Arash Amini said that the program started on April 20.

Amini said so far, Iran’s art and literature figures Asghar Dabeh, Abdolmahmoud Rezvani, Mehdi Mohabbati, Mehdi Mahouzi, Iraj Shahbazi, and Leila Anvar have participated in the live shows.

Amini added that musician have had performances on the show.

He said that on Sunday at 9:30 pm local time (5:00 pm GMT), Iran’s international figure of music Tjeknavorian will be the guest of the show.

The program will review Tjeknavorian’s memories and works and he will discuss his last work.

He has hoped to see other Iranian musicians in UNESCO Chats as well.

