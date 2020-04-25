Pakistan Navy successfully test fires anti-ship missiles

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, warships and airplanes fired anti-ship missiles at sea level.

Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed firing of the missiles and expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to give a befitting response to any aggression. Successful test-fire of missiles is a proof of Pakistan Navy’s operational preparedness, he added.

This is the second missile test of Pakistan navy in past four months. Earlier in December 2019 Pakistan Navy had successfully test fired different missiles in the north Arabian Sea and at Makran Coast.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish