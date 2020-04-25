Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on April 25

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Month of blessing begins amid pandemic

Muslims across the world have begun marking the holy month of Ramadan under unprecedented coronavirus lockdowns.

- Villagers block U.S. military convoy in Syria: Report

The local residents of a village in the northeastern Syrian province of Hasakah have blocked the passage of a U.S. military convoy through their community, Syrian state media say.

- Euro 2020 to keep original name despite switch to 2021

The next European Championship will continue to be called Euro 2020 despite being postponed by a year to 2021, UEFA has confirmed.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Writer Mahmud Hakimi says leaning toward God will rise in post-corona world

Mahmud Hakimi, an Iranian writer of religious stories for young adults, has said that godliness and people’s leaning toward God will enjoy an increase in the post-coronavirus world.

- Dragan Skocic giving Iran fresh impetus

Iran national football team head coach Dragan Skocic says he knows how strong Iran are but he will inject fresh impetus into the current team.

- Iran’s aluminum output to rise 100%

Iran’s industry, mining, and trade minister said the country’s aluminum production is expected to be doubled after the inauguration of the country’s biggest aluminum production complex in the central Fars province, IRIB reported.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Investment climate dips

Security of investment and business in Iran was slightly lower last autumn (Sep. 22-Dec.21, 2019) compared to the summer season, according to a seasonal study by the Majlis Research Center, the research arm of the Iran’s parliament.

- No Iranian province on red alert

The Health Ministry said no province in Iran has been placed under red alert for the coronavirus outbreak, but the warnings are still in effect as the country’s daily rise in deaths remained in double digits for the 11th straight day.

- COVID-19 curbs tax revenues

The government could see a decline of 400 trillion rials ($2.46 billion) in tax revenues as a result of the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, if the economic effects of the pandemic on businesses go away within the next couple of months, Omid Ali Parsa, director of Iranian National Tax Administration says.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish