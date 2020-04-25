Ambassador congratulates Bosnian officials, people on holy month of Ramadan

Mahmoud Heydari also wished the country's people and government good health, happiness and success.

"I hope that with the elimination of coronavirus around the world at the earliest, including Bosnia-Herzegovina, there would be a future full of stability, progress and empathy for the people of Bosnia-Herzegovina," he said.

Meanwhile, Heydari in a phone call with Vice Speaker of the House of Peoples Bakir Izetbegovic discussed latest situation surrounding the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Friday, April 24, marked first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Based on the latest statistics, the country has a population of nearly 3.5 million, more than 50 percent of whom are Muslims.

