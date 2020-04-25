Rouhani congratulates Muslim leaders on holy month of Ramadan

Rouhani hoped that ties between Muslim states would be further strengthened in light of the holy month by focusing on spirituality in the graceful month.

He was also optimistic that fight against COVID-19 will be accelerated through coordination and exchanging experiences so that the virus will be ineffective across the world.

At the end of the message, Rouhani prayed to God for acceptance of worships of Muslim leaders during the blessed month of Ramadhan and dignity and happiness for the Muslims.

