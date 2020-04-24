Rouhani hails launch of satellite 'Noor' as valuable, national success

In a telephone conversation with IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami on Friday, Rouhani also appreciated effective cooperation of IRGC, especially Basij, in fighting coronavirus, saying that fortunately there is a very good solidarity and unity in the country in the face of the deadly disease.

Referring to some provocative measures by the aliens in the region, Rouhani pointed out that might and defense preparation of the armed forces, IRGC in particular, have always been in line with maintaining security and stability and fighting terrorism in region and this was welcomed by freedom seekers across the world.

Salami, for his part, appreciated the President's good attention to the success of the IRGC in launching the satellite Noor, hoping that with the continuation of this process in future, more achievements and successes would be seen in defense sector.

He also presented a report on the activities of the force in fighting the COVID-19 hand in hand with the other institutes, adding that IRGC mobilized all its capacities from the beginning to counter the disease and will provide services to the people until full elimination of the disease.

"Today, we need unity and solidarity more than any other time," he said, noting that IRGC is fully prepared to counter enemies' excessive demands, fight terrorism and ensure stability and lasting security in the region.

