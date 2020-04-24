France, UK stances stem from their submission to US bullying

Describing France and UK's stances regarding launch of satellite 'Noor' as unacceptable, he said that using spatial technology for peaceful purposes is part of Iran's defense and scientific development programs and none of the international treaties bans it from accessing and developing the technology which has been achieved thanks to the efforts of the Iranian elites.

Mousavi categorically rejected unilateral interpretation of Resolution 2231 by France and UK, saying that Iran's nuclear program is peaceful based on Supreme Leader's Fatwa and reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Therefore, Iran's space program pursues defense objectives and has not been designed for purposes other than this, he reiterated.

While the US has violated all provisions of the Resolution 2231 by withdrawing from the JCPOA and imposing illegal sanctions against Iran every day, it is strange to find that European states doing nothing and refusing to condemn it and this is indicative of their double-standard policies and surrendering to US bullying in the international scene.

France and UK express concern about regional security while they have a long history of giving rise to tension in the region, and their destabilizing policies are a major obstacle to restoring security and stability to the region, Mousavi said.

8072**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish