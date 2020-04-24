Rouhani says cabinet weighing issue of reopening religious sites

Following a recent decline in infections and deaths across the country, low- and medium-risk businesses resumed activities, and then parks and recreational areas were also reopened but high-risk places including mosques and holy sites are still closed.

Talking to the Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Friday, Rouhani said that reopening religious sites and mosques while observing health protocols is one of the main concerns of the government and National Coronavirus Taskforce, which requires concerted efforts.

Referring to the Iranian pious people's enthusiasm to attend the religious sites during the holy month of Ramadhan and enjoying diving blessings, Rouhani said that one of the big wishes of the government is to reopen mosques and pave the way for public presence in the religious ceremonies.

The president reiterated that the motto of 'stay at home' is still in force and one should go out only for doing things necessary.

Rouhani also ordered the ministry to boost cooperation with knowledge-based companies in the field of producing antibody tests.

Namaki, for his part, presented a report on the latest situation surrounding the fight against coronavirus, saying that a committee will be set up to focus on reopening religious sites and release a report to National Coronavirus Taskforce.

