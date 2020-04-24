Zarif wishes all Muslims healthy, safe Ramadan

"#Ramadan is for Muslims a special time for prayer & reflection," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"This year, the #COVID19 pandemic has shown that we need to reflect more on how ALL of us in the human community are in same boat, and on the same journey," he added.

"Wishing all Muslims a healthy, safe, and blessed Ramadan," Iranian top diplomat noted.

The holy fasting month of Ramadan is expected to start on Saturday, April 25 in Iran

The advent of Ramadan may vary from country to country depending on the situation of the moon. Since the new moon is not in the same state at the same time globally, the beginning and ending dates of Ramadan depend on what lunar sightings are received in each location.

As a result, Ramadan dates vary in different countries, but usually only by a day. This is due to the cycle of the moon.

