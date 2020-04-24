Tehran attends international anti-COVID19 webinar

According to Iran's embassy in China, the webinar which was held in the presence of 60 people from 26 cities and also representatives of three international organizations prepared the opportunity for exchanging views among various cities from Asia, Europe and Latin America over ways to prevent and fight coronavirus.

Director of Beijing world health commission, head of Beijing Ditan Hospital and one of the managers of the National Development and Reform Commission elaborated on the achievements made and also the challenges in fighting the pandemic.

In addition to Tehran and Beijing, representatives of Moscow, London, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Brasilia, Talin, Belgrade, Brussels, Amsterdam, Budapest, Dublin, Tokyo, Seoul, Ulaanbaatar, Latvia, Helsinki, Jakarta, Cologne, Madrid and Athens attended the event.

The event which paved the way for reinforcing sisterhood relations and establishing trust and understanding between related bodies in line with fighting COVID19 was arranged by Iranian Embassy in China.

