"Ramadan an opportunity to renew friendship, solidarity"

“On the occasion of the beginning of Ramadan, I offer my congratulations to all French Muslims,” Qasemi wrote in the official Twitter account of the Iranian mission in France, adding that in the light of its spiritual teachings, the month of Ramadan, represents the opportunity to renew friendship, solidarity and empathy.

“During these difficult days when the world faces the pandemic COVID19 pandemic, I wish peace, tranquility, security and health for you and for all the peoples in the world,” Qasemi noted.

The holy fasting month of Ramadan is expected to start on Saturday, April 25 in Iran

The advent of Ramadan may vary from country to country depending on the situation of the moon. Since the new moon is not in the same state at the same time globally, the beginning and ending dates of Ramadan depend on what lunar sightings are received in each location.

As a result, Ramadan dates vary in different countries, but usually only by a day. This is due to the cycle of the moon.

