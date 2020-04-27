Interpol make efforts to return antiquities from Europe

According to Interpol, one of the European banks was repairing its building. They reopen the safe deposit box inside the bank (informing the owners of the safe deposit boxes that they intend to reopen the funds), during which they find out that the owner of one of the boxes holds a number of antique gold and silver objects in its box, Shirzad said.

Considering the importance of the issue, with expert examinations by experienced cultural heritage experts, it was determined that the objects belonged to Iran dating back to the Achaemenid, Parthian and Sassanid era and the owner of the fund is an Iranian citizen."

"After informing Tehran Interpol about the issue, it was determined with inquiries from Iran Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization, the objects belong to the Islamic Republic of Iran. So, coordination was made with the Judiciary."

With the coordination made, the request for judicial assistance in order to return the ancient objects was prepared, and sent to the respective officials through the Interpol communications channel as well as the diplomatic channels, and the issue of restitution of property is being pursued, Shirzad said.

