Despite US illegal sanctions, Iran has exported to 128 countries: IRICA Head

Mirashrafi said that Asian countries, followed by Europe and Africa, are Iran's trading partners, noting that Iran's foreign trade with Asia is more than $ 57 billion, which means more than 70 percent of Iran's foreign trade.

He further added that the value of the country's foreign trade in the Iranian year of 1398 (starting on March 21, 2019) amounted to 85 billion and 107 million dollars and weighed 169 million and 302,000 tons.

During the last Iranian year, Iran exported goods to a total of over 128 countries and imported from 112 countries. We export to 40 European countries, 21 Asian countries, 28 African countries, and 12 American countries, as well as imports from 41 European countries, 31 Asian countries, 12 American countries, and 11 countries in Africa.

The official further explained that Iran's exports to Asia are more than $ 30 billion and Iran's imports from Asia are over $ 27 billion.

