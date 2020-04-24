93 more succumb to COVID-19 in Iran

Kianoush Jahanpour on Tuesday about the latest data on the deadly coronavirus in the country and the deaths caused by the virus said, "According to the definitive laboratory findings and from yesterday to April 24 in the country, 1,168 new patients with COVID-19 were diagnosed in the country and the number of patients with this disease reached 88,194."

Fortunately, 66,596 patients have recovered and have been discharged so far, Jahanpour added.

The head of the Ministry of Public Relations Center said, "Unfortunately, in the past 24 hours, 93 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives, and 5,574 people have lost their lives in the country to date."

He stated that 3,121 patients are in a critical condition.

So far, 399,927 COVID-19 diagnosis tests have been conducted in the country.

